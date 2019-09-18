Delhi: ‘Urdu academy will work to provide IAS coaching to students’

Tajammul Husain thought he would attend a felicitation ceremony by the Urdu Academy for well-performing Urdu students, receive an award and be done for the day. But a chance discussion he and several other students who were to be felicitated had with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has now meant that the Academy will work to provide IAS coaching to Urdu students.

“It was a function where toppers are felicitated by the academy. The deputy CM asked us what it is that we would want from them. I told him how I was preparing for the UPSC and had looked for relevant material for a year but failed, and finally took admission in a private coaching institute in the English-medium stream. It is very difficult to get information about current affairs, modern India or world history. Urdu newspapers are insufficient,” said the 28-year-old PhD student at Jamia Millia Islamia.

The Delhi government is looking at creating infrastructure for coaching facilities for Urdu-medium students as well as providing material in Urdu, that can be translated from other languages.

“At the ceremony, I was talking to students and asked them what they wanted. These are students who have topped in the language at different universities and many of them told me they want coaching. People opt for Urdu, but unlike in English and Hindi, there are no coaching facilities in the market for them. We are looking at how the academy can help. Even when it comes to content, students find it difficult to get material. That will also be looked at,” Sisodia said.

At the event, Sisodia said the way English and Hindi are treated as a standard language of teaching and study, Urdu will also be treated at par.

Students from Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, District Institute of Education and Training and Maharishi Valmiki College of Education were felicitated.