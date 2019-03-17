UPTU UPSEE application date extended, check schedule

UPTU UPSEE 2019: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) has been extended. Though it was earlier scheduled to be closed on March 15, but now it has been extended till March 25, 2019. The candidates can make modifications in the application process from March 16 to 28, 2019.

The entrance examination will be conducted on April 21, 2019 for admission to first year B.Tech courses, B.Arch/ B Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA.

UPSEE 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: There is no age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE-2019.

Education: The candidates should have completed their 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

They should have scored a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent with physics and mathematics as subjects studied by them without getting grace marks. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in their 10+2.

Moreover, the students should have studied one of the following subjects – biology, chemistry or biotechnology as an optional subject. For BTech biotechnology programme, the aspirant should have studied biotechnology or chemistry as optional subjects.

UPSEE 2019: Exam fees

It is Rs 1300 for male/transgender candidates of general and OBC category. For females/ physically handicapped candidates of all categories / SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 650.

The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.