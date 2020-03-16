UPTU UPSEE 2020 application process date extended, check details

UPTU UPSEE 2020 application process has been extended till March 30. Representational image/ file UPTU UPSEE 2020 application process has been extended till March 30. Representational image/ file

UPTU UPSEE 2020 application process: The application process date for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been extended. The last date to apply for UPSEE 2020 was March 15, which has now been extended to March 30, 2020. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10.

The candidates can apply through the website- upsee.nic.in. The online application window will be open from March 18 to April 3. The hall ticket will be available online on April 27, 2020.

UPSEE will be of eight papers and have 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. The time allotted for the question paper will be three hours. Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper.

For admission to first year of B. Tech., the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised Board/University. They must have secured a minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together.

There around 1.5 lakh seats that will be filled through this entrance exam. UPSEE is conducted to enroll students in various courses including BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, B.Des., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MArch etc.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd