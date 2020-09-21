UPTU UPSEE 2020 answer key released, check result link activated for MTech, MPharma entrance

UPSEE 2020 answer key available at upsee.nic.in

UPTU UPSEE 2020: The answer key for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been released. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can download the answer key through the official website – upsee.nic.in. The entrance exam was held on September 20.

Apart from the answer key, the result for MTech, MPharma, MArch, MURP, MDes entrance exams were released. The candidates can check the results through their roll number and date of birth.

UPSEE 2020 answer keys: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsee.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link- ‘Answer Key Paper I Code AA’

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can also raise objections on the answer key, the link will be active till September 25 up to 5 pm. “In case of any grievance, it must be reported at upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with students roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents on or before September 25, 5 pm,” UPSEE notification mentioned.

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state-level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

