AKTU UPSEE result 2019 to be declared today: How to check, counselling schedule

AKTU UPSEE result 2019: The result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) conducted to enrol students in engineering and professional colleges in Uttar Pradesh-based colleges is scheduled to be released today – June 3, 2019. According to the schedule, the result will be available at the official website — upsee.nic.in or aktu.ac.in from 5 pm onwards.

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling. The online counselling will begin at upsee.nic.in, wherein students will have to select an institute and stream of preference. Admission will be granted based on merit.

UPSEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The exam was held on April 21, 2019. This year the state-level entrance exam was conducted by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, UP. Students can refer to the UPSEE answer key released earlier to tally their result or score. In case a student is not happy with their score they can get their answer sheet rechecked. The provision for the same is only valid until seven days after the result.

As per reports, over one lakh candidates have registered for the engineering entrance examination. UPSEE counselling process will start from June onwards. The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores.