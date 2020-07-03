AKTU defers opening of colleges further due to coronavirus pandemic

AKTU final year colleges not to open in July (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha/ Representational image) AKTU final year colleges not to open in July (Express Photo: Abhinav Saha/ Representational image)

Classes for the colleges and institutes affiliated the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) which were to begin from July 6 have been deferred till further notice. In a recent notice, the AKTU said, “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the classes for final year students which were to begin from July 6 stand deferred as per the guidelines issued by the government of India under the unlock 2.”

The new dates for the reopening of institutes will be informed later. As per the guidelines of the UGC, the colleges for the enrolled students will begin from August and for the new session, it will start from September. However, the UGC is expected to release new guidelines soon which might further postpone the started schedule further.

The new guidelines of UGC are also expected to give a uniform final verdict on conducting a term-end exam for college students. The HRD Minister had recently asked UGC to issue revised guidelines soon. Here is what to expected from th revised UGC guidelines.

The UKTU has also changed the dates of conducting the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020). The competitive exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and will now be held on August 2. There around 1.5 lakh seats that will be filled through this entrance exam. UPSEE is conducted to enroll students in various courses including BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, B.Des., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MArch etc.

