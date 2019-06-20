AKTU UPSEE result 2019: How to check score online; check counselling schedule, rank list

AKTU UPSEE result 2019: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has declared the result for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) today – June 20 (Thursday). The exam was conducted on April 21 for admission in degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges.

Advertising

Those who clear the UPSEE will be appearing for counselling sessions. The counselling session will begin from last week of June. The dates for the same will be announced soon. If any seats are left vacant then spot counselling will be conducted in August 2019.

LIVE updates| JEECUP declared UPJEE result

UPSEE result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download and if needed, take a print out

UPSEE result 2019: Counselling schedule

Candidates are required to bring a DD of Rs 50,000 in favour of ‘Finance Officer, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’ payable at Lucknow as seat confirmation fee at the counselling centre on the date of seat allotment.

Read| UPSEE 5 things to do post result declaration

Advertising

AKTU provides a facility for answer sheets re-checking. Within seven days of declaration of result, candidates can get it re-checked by remitting Rs. 5000 per paper. For this, candidates need to contact the University.

The exam is conducted to enrol students in various courses including BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, B.Des., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MARch etc.