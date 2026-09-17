UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC rejects pleas for marks revision over OMR errors, normalisation

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has rejected candidates’ requests for revision of UPTET 2026 scores arising from errors in filling OMR sheets, normalisation of marks, and marks calculated on the basis of the answer key. The Commission has, however, allowed online correction of certain errors in the certificates of successful candidates.
The decision was issued in a notice dated September 16 after a committee examined representations received following the declaration of the UPTET 2026 result. The Commission has divided the representations into four categories and taken separate decisions on each.
The UPTET 2026 result was declared on August 26. Nearly 19.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted over three days in five shifts. Since the UPESSC conducted the exam in multiple shifts, the result was prepared using the normalisation process mentioned in the examination notification.
The first category comprises representations related to errors in filling the roll number or question booklet number on the OMR sheet. The Commission informed through the notice that the examination instructions had clearly specified how these details were to be filled. Since the evaluation is carried out through an automated process, an incorrectly filled or unfilled OMR bubble can affect the evaluation. The Commission said such representations could not be accepted and candidates were responsible for correctly filling the OMR sheet.
The second and third categories relate to candidates’ concerns over normalisation and marks obtained on the basis of the answer key.
The Commission said that where an examination is conducted in more than one day or shift, the normalisation procedure is used for comparative evaluation of candidates. It said the process used a scientific formula through high-level software and that similar normalisation procedures had been upheld by courts.
Consequently, representations seeking changes in marks because of normalisation, including complaints about marks decreasing after the process, have not been accepted. The Commission also did not accept representations seeking changes in marks calculated based on the answer key.
The fourth category concerns errors in the certificates of candidates who qualified the examination. The Commission has decided to accept online applications for correction of errors relating to the candidate’s name, father’s or husband’s name, date of birth and category/class. The corrections will be made through the Commission’s portal, with candidates required to submit the corrected details themselves.
The decision comes after the Commission received a large number of grievances following the UPTET result, as per reports. The Commission had constituted a committee to examine the grievances.
UPTET 2026 was the first administration of the teacher eligibility test in five years. The examination was conducted on July 2, 3 and 4, and the result was declared on August 26.