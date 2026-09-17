UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC rejects pleas for marks revision over OMR errors, normalisation

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has rejected candidates’ requests for revision of UPTET 2026 scores arising from errors in filling OMR sheets, normalisation of marks, and marks calculated on the basis of the answer key. The Commission has, however, allowed online correction of certain errors in the certificates of successful candidates.

The decision was issued in a notice dated September 16 after a committee examined representations received following the declaration of the UPTET 2026 result. The Commission has divided the representations into four categories and taken separate decisions on each.

The UPTET 2026 result was declared on August 26. Nearly 19.95 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination, which was conducted over three days in five shifts. Since the UPESSC conducted the exam in multiple shifts, the result was prepared using the normalisation process mentioned in the examination notification.