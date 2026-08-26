UPTET Result 2026 Out: 5.71 Lakh Qualify in Primary, 7.59 Lakh in Upper Primary

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result today, August 26. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in by using their login credentials.
At the Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5), a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared, of whom 5,71,435 candidates, or 80.07 per cent, have qualified. At the Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8), 10,57,021 candidates appeared, with 7,59,513 candidates, or 71.85 per cent, declared successful.
The commission has also provided separate qualifying data for working teachers who appeared for UPTET 2026. At the Primary Level, 93,387 of the 1,22,405 working teachers who appeared have qualified, giving a pass percentage of 76.29 per cent. At the Upper Primary Level, 1,13,384 of the 1,46,394 working teachers who appeared have qualified, with a success rate of 77.45 per cent.
Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.
Step 2: Open the link for the UPTET 2026 result available on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.
Step 5: Check the qualifying status and other details displayed on the result.
Step 6: Download the result and take a printout or save a copy for future reference.
According to the commission’s notice, the UPTET 2026 written examination was conducted in five shifts over three days, on July 2, July 3 and July 4. The examination was held at 955 centres across 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. There were two shifts for the Primary Level and three shifts for the Upper Primary Level.
The examination had a very large candidate pool, with 19,94,661 candidates registered for UPTET 2026. Since the examination was conducted in multiple shifts over three days, the commission used the normalisation process prescribed under Point 9 of the examination advertisement for comparative evaluation of candidates.
The Primary Level examination is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5, while the Upper Primary Level covers teaching eligibility for Classes 6 to 8. The UPTET qualification is used for determining eligibility for teaching positions in schools in Uttar Pradesh, subject to the applicable recruitment rules.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their selection or qualifying status through the official UPESSC portal.