UPTET Result 2026 Out: 5.71 Lakh Qualify in Primary, 7.59 Lakh in Upper Primary

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result today, August 26. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results on the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in by using their login credentials.

At the Primary Level (Classes 1 to 5), a total of 7,13,648 candidates appeared, of whom 5,71,435 candidates, or 80.07 per cent, have qualified. At the Upper Primary Level (Classes 6 to 8), 10,57,021 candidates appeared, with 7,59,513 candidates, or 71.85 per cent, declared successful.

The commission has also provided separate qualifying data for working teachers who appeared for UPTET 2026. At the Primary Level, 93,387 of the 1,22,405 working teachers who appeared have qualified, giving a pass percentage of 76.29 per cent. At the Upper Primary Level, 1,13,384 of the 1,46,394 working teachers who appeared have qualified, with a success rate of 77.45 per cent.