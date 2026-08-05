UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: UPESSC yet to announce date; can be released ‘anytime’

UP TET 2026 Results Live Updates: Where and how to check? (Screengrab from official website)

UPTET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) is expected to declare the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 results this month. While the commission has not announced an official result date, a senior official told indianexpress.com that it can be released “anytime”. As the evaluation process has been completed, the scorecards are likely to be uploaded on the official website soon. Candidates can check their results and scorecards on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in, once it’s released.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted between July 2 and July 4 in offline mode across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels. More than 17.7 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, making it one of the country’s largest teacher eligibility tests. The provisional answer key was released on July 8, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 14.

Story continues below this ad READ | High Court limits relief for NIOS DElEd candidates appearing for UPTET Once declared, candidates will be able to download their UPTET 2026 scorecards by visiting the official UPESSC website and logging in with their registration number and password or other prescribed credentials. The scorecard is expected to mention the candidate’s marks, qualifying status, and other examination details. Qualified candidates will receive the UPTET eligibility certificate, which remains valid for a lifetime as per the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines. UPTET serves as the minimum eligibility qualification for recruitment as teachers in government and aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. However, qualifying for the examination does not guarantee appointment. Candidates will have to participate in future teacher recruitment processes notified by the state government or the concerned recruiting authority. Live Updates Aug 5, 2026 11:55 AM IST UPTET Result 2026 Live: Official Release Date and Time The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not issued any official confirmation on the release date and time of the upcoming UPTET 2026 Result. Candidates can expect the results to be released soon on the official website. UPTET 2026 exam is scheduled to commence on July 2 (AI Image) UPTET Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPESSC website for the result notification and avoid relying on unofficial sources. After the result is announced, the commission is expected to activate the scorecard download link and issue further instructions, if any, regarding the issuance of eligibility certificates.

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