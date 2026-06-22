UPTET Exam City Slip 2026: UPESSC issues city intimation slip at upsssc.gov.in

UPTET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates registered for the examination can download the slip using their login credentials. The UP TET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode across three days — July 2, 3 and 4. Admit cards will be released on June 30.
It is important to remember that the UP TET city intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card. The slip only indicates the examination city allotted to the candidate and does not carry details of the exact examination venue, reporting time or examination-day instructions. That information will be provided through the admit card, which will be released separately on June 30.
Candidates can download the city intimation slip by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official UPESSC website at upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “UP TET 2026 City Intimation Slip” link under the Top Notice section
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials and submit
Step 4: View, download and save the UP TET city slip for future reference
The UP TET is one of the teacher eligibility examinations in Uttar Pradesh, serving as a qualifying test for candidates seeking teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across the state. The examination is conducted in two papers — Paper 1 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to 5, and Paper 2 for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.
Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates related to UP TET admit cards and the examination schedule.