UPTET Exam City Slip 2026: UPESSC issues city intimation slip at upsssc.gov.in

It is important to remember that the city intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card.

UPTET 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the city intimation slip for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) 2026 on its official website, upsssc.gov.in. Candidates registered for the examination can download the slip using their login credentials. The UP TET 2026 is scheduled to be conducted in offline mode across three days — July 2, 3 and 4. Admit cards will be released on June 30.

It is important to remember that the UP TET city intimation slip should not be confused with the admit card. The slip only indicates the examination city allotted to the candidate and does not carry details of the exact examination venue, reporting time or examination-day instructions. That information will be provided through the admit card, which will be released separately on June 30.