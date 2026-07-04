UPTET Exam 2026: Teacher eligibility test sees 93% attendance

The UPTET 2026 exam is held in two shifts, with shift 1 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and shift 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

A total of 807,709 candidates were registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 on Friday, with 751,321 of them appearing across two shifts, marking 93.01 per cent attendance. Attendance among women stood at 92.70 per cent, while men recorded 93.36 per cent, according to officials.

Despite the high turnout, eleven impersonators and one candidate using unfair means were caught during the day’s examination. Nine impersonators were detected in the first shift, along with one candidate who had concealed a mobile phone inside his shoe. In the second shift, two more impersonators were apprehended. All were handed over to local police for legal action.