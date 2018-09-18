UP 68,500 teachers’ recruitment: High Court directs govt to submit report of alleged irregularities in appointment process

Allahabad High Court Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit before it on September 20 the progress report of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the appointment process of 68,500 assistant basic education teachers in the state.

The Lucknow Bench of the High Court took serious note of the alleged irregularities and issued the directive Monday. An inquiry is being conducted in the matter by a committee constituted by the state government. The bench of Justice Irshad Ali also sought the details of action, if any, taken against erring officers.

The court also said that all appointments would be subject to its further orders to be passed on the petition filed by a candidate Sonika Devi. The petitioner has demanded revaluation of her answer sheet.

The Uttar Pradesh government had constituted a high-level committee to probe into irregularities in the recruitment examination held for 68,500 assistant teachers and suspended a top official of exam regulatory authority. In the exam, whose results were declared in August, more than one lakh aspirants had appeared, but only 41,556 could clear it. A government spokesperson said, “In this examination, a list of 23 examinees was obtained, who had not cleared the examination, but were declared as qualified.”

