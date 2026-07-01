UPTET 2026 to begin on July 2; CM directs separate TET for in-service teachers

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has directed the UPESSC to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers, saying they should be given adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility without facing difficulties due to limited chances. Yogi issued directions during a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The exam is scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4. The admit cards are already out.
“Keeping in view the mandatory requirement of the Teacher Eligibility Test, serving teachers should be provided adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility,” Adityanath said.
He further instructed the Commission to conduct a separate TET for in-service teachers so that they receive more opportunities and no teacher is disadvantaged merely because of a lack of opportunity.
A total of 19,94,661 candidates are likely to appear, including 17,67,180 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,27,481 from other states. The districts with the highest number of candidates include Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Meerut, Mau, Moradabad, Agra and Jaunpur.
The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that the fairness, transparency and credibility of UPTET 2026 are maintained at all costs, describing the examination as one linked to the aspirations of lakhs of candidates. He further added that no candidate should face inconvenience due to transportation, accommodation, security, or lack of basic facilities during the examination.
Officials were asked to make adequate arrangements at railway stations, bus stands and major transit points, especially for candidates travelling from other districts and states.
All examination centres have been directed to provide drinking water, clean toilets, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted power supply, fire safety measures and emergency medical facilities. District administrations have also been instructed to keep health and disaster management systems on alert in view of the prevailing weather conditions.
The chief minister further directed district magistrates to conduct a full rehearsal of examination arrangements a day before the test and ensure that only officials with impeccable records are assigned examination duties. He also ordered strict monitoring of rumours and misinformation related to the examination on social media.
According to the state government, UPTET 2026 will be conducted at 955 examination centres across 60 districts in five shifts between July 2 and July 4.
— with inputs from PTI