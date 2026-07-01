UPTET 2026 to begin on July 2; CM directs separate TET for in-service teachers

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, has directed the UPESSC to conduct a separate Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers, saying they should be given adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility without facing difficulties due to limited chances. Yogi issued directions during a high-level review meeting on Tuesday to assess preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026. The exam is scheduled for July 2, 3, and 4. The admit cards are already out.

“Keeping in view the mandatory requirement of the Teacher Eligibility Test, serving teachers should be provided adequate opportunities to establish their eligibility,” Adityanath said.

He further instructed the Commission to conduct a separate TET for in-service teachers so that they receive more opportunities and no teacher is disadvantaged merely because of a lack of opportunity.