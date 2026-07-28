UPTET 2026 Result Expected in August: Where and how to check scorecards

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result is expected to be announced in August 2026. While the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not yet confirmed an official result date, candidates who appeared for the examination can expect the scorecards to be released on the official portals once the evaluation process is completed.
The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels in Uttar Pradesh government and aided schools. The Uttar Pradesh TET examination serves as the qualifying eligibility test for teacher recruitment in the state. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their UPTET 2026 results through the official websites upessc.up.gov.in and updeled.gov.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in or updeled.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the UPTET 2026 Result link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the scorecard.
Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference.
The scorecard is expected to mention the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained, qualifying status and other examination details. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all information printed on the scorecard after downloading it.
To qualify the examination, candidates from the general category are required to secure at least 60% marks (90 out of 150), while candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC and PwD categories need 55% marks (82 out of 150). Qualified candidates will be issued the UPTET eligibility certificate as per the prescribed rules.