UPTET 2026 Result Expected in August: Where and how to check scorecards

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 result is expected to be announced in August 2026. While the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has not yet confirmed an official result date, candidates who appeared for the examination can expect the scorecards to be released on the official portals once the evaluation process is completed.

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels in Uttar Pradesh government and aided schools. The Uttar Pradesh TET examination serves as the qualifying eligibility test for teacher recruitment in the state. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their UPTET 2026 results through the official websites upessc.up.gov.in and updeled.gov.in.