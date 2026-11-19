The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced that the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will be released on November 24 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in.

As announced in its circular dated November 18, UPESSC will conduct the exam on February 26 and February 27 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level) and Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level).

The online application process will also begin with the release of the UPTET 2026 notification on November 24. Candidates will be required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the application form.