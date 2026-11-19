The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has announced that the notification for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will be released on November 24 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
As announced in its circular dated November 18, UPESSC will conduct the exam on February 26 and February 27 for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes 1 to 5 (Primary Level) and Classes 6 to 8 (Upper Primary Level).
The online application process will also begin with the release of the UPTET 2026 notification on November 24. Candidates will be required to complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process before filling out the application form.
UPTET notification 2026: Check important dates here
Candidates can check the announced dates for the upcoming UPTET 2026 events in the table given below:
|Notification release date
|November 24, 2026
|Registration begins
|November 24, 2026
|Last date for fee payment
|December 23, 2026
|Application correction deadline
|December 27, 2026
|Examination dates
|February 26 and 27, 2027
UPTET 2026: How to apply?
Candidates will be able to apply for the UPTET 2026 exam through the official website by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website, upessc.up.gov.in.
Step 2: Open the UPTET 2026 notification once released on the site.
Step 3: Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process through the dedicated portal.
Step 4: Access the UPTET 2026 application link after completing OTR.
Step 5: Fill in the required personal and educational details.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online through the prescribed transaction mode.
Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Interested candidates will be able to access the detailed advertisement to know more about the eligibility requirements and syllabus through the official website mentioned above.