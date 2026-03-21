UPTET 2026 dates announced; application begins on March 27

The commission has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed notification and instructions on the official website before applying (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will be conducted over three days from July 2 to 4, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission announced on Friday.

According to the UPTET 2026 notification published on the commission’s website on March 20, the applications for both primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels will be accepted from March 27 to April 26.

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Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms and resolve fee-related issues till May 1, they said.

In a statement, the commission’s chairman Prashant Kumar said a One-Time Registration system has been introduced this year to make the recruitment process more transparent, systematic and candidate-friendly. The move is expected to curb malpractices and expedite the selection process, he said.