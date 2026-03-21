UPTET 2026 dates announced; application begins on March 27

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will be conducted over three days from July 2 to 4, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission announced on Friday.
According to the UPTET 2026 notification published on the commission’s website on March 20, the applications for both primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels will be accepted from March 27 to April 26.
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Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms and resolve fee-related issues till May 1, they said.
In a statement, the commission’s chairman Prashant Kumar said a One-Time Registration system has been introduced this year to make the recruitment process more transparent, systematic and candidate-friendly. The move is expected to curb malpractices and expedite the selection process, he said.
Deputy Secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh said the examination will be conducted in a time-bound manner as part of efforts to accelerate teacher recruitment in the state.
The commission has advised candidates to carefully read the detailed notification and instructions on the official website before applying, he said.
Officials said the initiative aligns with the state government’s focus to strengthen the education sector and provide employment opportunities to youths by ensuring timely recruitment of qualified teachers.