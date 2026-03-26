UPTET 2026 application begins on March 27; official website, registration dates

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will begin tomorrow, March 27, 2026. The examination is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). According to the official notification, the eligibility test will be held for two levels: Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8). Candidates who wish to apply for UPTET 2026 can do so through the commission’s official website at upessc.up.gov.in, once the application window opens.
This year, the commission has made One Time Registration (OTR) compulsory for all applicants. Candidates must complete their OTR before filling out the application form. Without completing this step, applications will not be accepted. Authorities have advised candidates to complete the registration process in advance to avoid last-minute issues.
The last date to submit the online application and pay the examination fee is April 26, 2026. Candidates will also get an opportunity to make corrections in their application forms and resolve fee-related issues (bank reconciliation) until May 1, 2026. Applicants are strongly encouraged not to wait until the last date and to complete the process well in time.
As per the announced schedule, the UPTET July 2026 exam dates are July 2, 3, and 4, 2026. The examination will be conducted at various centers across the state.
Qualifying the UPTET is a crucial requirement for candidates seeking teaching positions in government and aided schools in Uttar Pradesh. The eligibility certificate obtained after passing the exam plays a significant role in teacher recruitment.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the official guidelines before applying, keep all necessary documents ready, and regularly check for updates on the official website. Missing deadlines or incomplete applications could lead to disqualification.
UPTET was last held on January 23, 2022.
The UP Assistant Professor recruitment exam will be held on April 18 and 19, 2026. It was initially scheduled for April 16 and 17, 2025, later shifted to September 4, 2025, before being cancelled altogether. The UP Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) exam is slated for May 9 and 10, 2026, while the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) examination will be conducted on June 3 and 4, 2026.