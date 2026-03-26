UPTET 2026 application begins on March 27; official website, registration dates

The application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 will begin tomorrow, March 27, 2026. The examination is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). According to the official notification, the eligibility test will be held for two levels: Primary (Classes 1 to 5) and Upper Primary (Classes 6 to 8). Candidates who wish to apply for UPTET 2026 can do so through the commission’s official website at upessc.up.gov.in, once the application window opens.

This year, the commission has made One Time Registration (OTR) compulsory for all applicants. Candidates must complete their OTR before filling out the application form. Without completing this step, applications will not be accepted. Authorities have advised candidates to complete the registration process in advance to avoid last-minute issues.