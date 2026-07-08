UPTET 2026 Answer Key Out: Raise objections by July 14 at upessc.net

UPTET 2026 Answer Key Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET 2026 provisional answer key for both Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download the answer key from the official website and compare their responses.

Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can submit their challenges online till July 14, 2026. After reviewing all valid objections, the commission will publish the final answer key, based on which the UPTET 2026 result will be prepared.