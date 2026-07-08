UPTET 2026 Answer Key Out: Raise objections by July 14 at upessc.net

UPTET 2026 Answer Key Out: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET 2026 provisional answer key for both Paper 1 (Primary Level) and Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can now download the answer key from the official website and compare their responses.
Along with the provisional answer key, the commission has also opened the objection window. Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can submit their challenges online till July 14, 2026. After reviewing all valid objections, the commission will publish the final answer key, based on which the UPTET 2026 result will be prepared.
Step 1: Visit the official UPTET website.
Step 2: Click on the UPTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Select the relevant paper (Paper 1 or Paper 2).
Step 4: Download the PDF answer key and compare it with the responses marked during the examination.
Step 5: If required, submit objections through the prescribed online process before July 14.
The commission will examine all objections received within the deadline. If any challenge is found to be valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will then be published and no further objections will be entertained.
The UPTET 2026 result will be declared on the basis of the final answer key. Candidates who qualify the examination will receive the UPTET eligibility certificate, which is required for applying to teacher recruitment for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) posts in Uttar Pradesh schools. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the final answer key and result declaration.