UPTET 2026 Admit Cards: Uttar Pradesh teacher exam hall tickets out at upessc.up.gov.in

The UPTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3 and 4 at examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2026 admit cards have been released today on the official website at upessc.up.gov.in. Earlier last week, the examination authority had issued the exam city intimation slips. The UPTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on July 2, 3 and 4 at examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The UPTET admit card will carry details such as the candidate’s roll number, examination date, shift timing, reporting time and allotted exam centre.

Story continues below this ad The test will be conducted in multiple shifts over the three days. Paper I is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V, while Paper II is for those seeking eligibility to teach Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to teach both levels are required to appear for both papers. UPTET serves as the qualifying eligibility examination for the recruitment of teachers in government and government-aided primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. Qualifying for the examination does not guarantee a teaching job but is an essential requirement for participating in teacher recruitment processes conducted by the state. The UPTET qualifying certificate remains valid for a lifetime. After downloading, candidates can verify all details printed on the hall ticket immediately after downloading it and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre on the day of the test. This year, the examination is being conducted under the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC). The commission has already issued the city intimation slip to help candidates plan their travel, while the admit cards are expected to be made available just before the examination. Live Updates

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