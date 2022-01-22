UPTET 2021 tomorrow: Here’s what toppers suggest for last day’s revision

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Basic Education will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET 2021 tomorrow, i.e. January 23. Candidates can download the UPTET admit card 2021 from the official website – updeled.gov.in. After downloading the admit cards, it is advised to go through the details carefully including the examination timings and venue.

Exam Timings

Candidates must take note that the examination timings are different for both papers. Paper 1 of UPTET 2021 will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. Similarly, Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The admit cards contain the reporting time within which candidates should reach the examination centers.

With just one day to go for the exam, take a look at what previous years’ toppers suggest to ace the exam.

– Go through the UPTET previous year question papers for at least three years starting from 2017. This will help in analysing the performance and know their preparation level for the exam. Candidates must keep in mind that the papers are designed in such a way to evaluate their general ability and expertise as teachers.

– For child development and pedagogy, one should emphasise more on the problems that surround the National Curriculum System 2005. Other than that, brush up on learner-related problems, distinctive coaching activities, mastering principles, etc.

– While revising the languages, candidate should stress more on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension. To have a better understanding of this section, candidates must not fail to surf through the previous years’ papers.

– Appearing for mock tests at least once will help the examinees get an idea about time management. Moreover, this is beneficial to crosscheck if the candidate has not left out anything from the UPTET syllabus 2021. Toppers prefer attempting mock tests by setting a timer.

– UPTET preparation 2021 is incomplete without knowing the curriculum for the environmental studies part. Hence, it is advised to emphasise issues that surround renewable energy resources, conservation of biodiversity, the significance of environmental research, consumer protection, festivals, house buildings, etc.

It is suggested that the examinees take ample rest today and stay relaxed as much as possible. It is important to stay calm and composed to perform better in the exam and get the desirable UPTET result. They should go through the examination guidelines that need to be followed tomorrow. All COVID-19 related guidelines must be strictly followed.