UPTET 2018 registration to close tomorrow, website down

UPTET 2018: The online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 will close on Thursday, October 4. The state board will conduct the exam on November 4 and the candidates can apply online through the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till October 5. The registration process for the examination has started on September 17. UPTET is a mandatory exam for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. The admit card will be released on October 19.

UPTET will be held on November 4 in two shifts. The morning shift will commence at 10 am – 12:30 pm while the afternoon shift will start at 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, many candidates are finding difficult to either register online or pay fees. Some of them have tagged the Chief Minister and shared their grievance on Twitter.

UPTET 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: September 18, 2018

Last date to apply online: October 4, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: October 5, 2018

Last date to print application form: October 6, 2018

Download of admit card: October 19

UPTET exam: November 4

UPTET answer key: November 5

Declaration of results: To be announced

UPTET 2018 eligibility for primary school teachers:

Candidate should be a graduate with two years of B.T.C training or,

Candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree from NCTE/RCI recognised university with 2 years D.ED Diploma,

or

Candidate should be graduate with two years BTC training in Hindi or Urdu,

or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and four years diploma in B.EL.ED.

UPTET 2018 eligibility for upper primary school teachers:

Candidate should be graduate with two years of B.T.C training or,

Candidate should be graduate or post graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university and also must have two years B.D/B.D (Special) diploma.

Candidate should hold a graduate/post graduate degree with 50 per cent marks from NCTE recognised institute.

or

Candidate should be graduate with 50 per cent marks from recognised university. They should have two years B ED/ Special B ED diploma or,

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 standard and four years diploma in B.EL.ED.

or

They should have secured 50 per cent marks in Class 12 and 4 years diploma in B.S.C.D or should have secured 45 per cent in graduation (SC/ST/OBC/PH/Ex-serviceman).

