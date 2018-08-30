UPTET 2018: Exam date released, official notification to be out on September 15

UPTET 2018: UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level.

UPTET 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will be releasing the official notification for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 on September 15, as per local reports. The registration process will begin from September 17 and will go on till October 3. UPTET is now mandatory for candidates seeking teaching jobs at primary and upper primary level. Candidates will be able to pay the fee till October 4. The admit card will be released on October 17 and the examination will be conducted from October 28 in two shifts.

The result of the same will be released on November 20. Interested candidates will have to apply online at the official website of UPTET, once the registration begins.

Exam pattern: The education department will conduct two papers — one for teachers for class 1 to 5 and one for class 6 to 8. Those aspirants who meet the eligibility for both papers can submit options for both the papers. The exam will consist of objective type questions.

Last year, the result was declared on on December 15 and status of over 1000 candidates, who had appeared for the same were displayed as invalid. As per sources, OMR sheets of all those who had filled the details wrong were not even investigated.

Those who will qualify the exam, will be eligible for five years to apply for the teaching posts.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd