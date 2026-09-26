UPSSSC PET 2026 dates revised: Test on Oct 25, 30, Nov 1 for Lekhpal, Junior Assistant

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has revised the schedule for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026. The written examination, which was earlier scheduled for October 23, 24 and 25, will now be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. Around 35.42 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s PET.

Event Revised schedule PET 2026 exam October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026 Shift 1 10 am to 12 noon Shift 2 3 pm to 5 pm Exam duration 2 hours Earlier exam dates October 23, 24 and 25, 2026

The PET will be conducted in two shifts on all three examination days. The first shift will run from 10 am to noon, while the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should check their individual admit cards for the allotted examination date, shift and centre, and follow the reporting instructions mentioned there. The Commission has not specified the admit card release date in the revised schedule and has said candidates will be informed separately.