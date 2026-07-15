UPSSSC introduces OTR system in PET exams

The facility is free of cost and is intended to make the recruitment process simpler, transparent, and convenient for job aspirants. (AI-generated image/ representative)

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to simplify the application process for candidates appearing in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) and other recruitment examinations. The facility is free of cost and is intended to make the recruitment process simpler, transparent, and convenient for job aspirants.

While the OTR system is new for UPSSSC exams; however, it is used in various government exams like UPSC, SSC, State PSCs and multiple state exam boards. The OTR facility remains free of cost for all government examinations.

Once an OTR number is issued, the submitted details cannot be modified. Candidates have therefore been advised to fill in all information carefully and accurately.