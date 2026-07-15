UPSSSC introduces OTR system in PET exams

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) to simplify the application process for candidates appearing in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) and other recruitment examinations. The facility is free of cost and is intended to make the recruitment process simpler, transparent, and convenient for job aspirants.
While the OTR system is new for UPSSSC exams; however, it is used in various government exams like UPSC, SSC, State PSCs and multiple state exam boards. The OTR facility remains free of cost for all government examinations.
Once an OTR number is issued, the submitted details cannot be modified. Candidates have therefore been advised to fill in all information carefully and accurately.
Under the new system, candidates will be required to enter their personal details only once. This information will then be automatically available for future recruitment applications, removing the need to repeatedly fill out forms for each exam.
Candidates will need to verify their OTR through their mobile number and email address, and provide details such as their name, parents’ names, date of birth, caste, address, and educational qualifications. They will also be required to upload a colour photograph taken within the last six months, along with their signature, in the prescribed format.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planned to introduce the OTR system in 2023. After three years, while launching the new website of the UPSSSC, the Minister inaugurated the OTR facility to streamline the application process for candidates.
The PET score of the candidate will remain valid for three years. If a candidate holds more than one valid PET score during this period, they will be allowed to use the highest of these scores while applying for future recruitment examinations.