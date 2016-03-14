UPSSSC Forest Guard 2015: Results declared @upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final results of the Forest Guard/Vanrakshakon the official website. A total of 563 candidates were selected for these posts.

The commission has conducted the written exam for all the aspiring candidates on October 18, 2015.

Steps to check UPSSSC Forest Guard final result 2015

Visit the official website of UPSSSC

Click on the link ‘UPSSSC Forest Guard Final Results 2015’

The list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Check and save the result for further reference.

