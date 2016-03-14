Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • UPSSSC Forest Guard 2015: Results declared @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2015: Results declared @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Forest Guard 2015: The commission has conducted the written exam for all the aspiring candidates on October 18, 2015.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: March 14, 2016 11:46:33 am
Top News

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final results of the Forest Guard/Vanrakshakon the official website. A total of 563 candidates were selected for these posts.

The commission has conducted the written exam for all the aspiring candidates on October 18, 2015.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Steps to check UPSSSC Forest Guard final result 2015
Visit the official website of UPSSSC
Click on the link ‘UPSSSC Forest Guard Final Results 2015’
The list of selected candidates will be displayed on the screen.
Check and save the result for further reference.

For more news on UPSSSC exam and results, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now