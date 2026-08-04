UPSSSC exam calendar 2026 published at upsssc.gov.in; check recruitment exam dates, interview schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the exam calendar for the major recruitment exams, interviews, physical tests, and the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for various Group C posts. Candidates planning to appear for these exams can check the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 at the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule released online by the UPSSSC, the PET 2026 is tentatively scheduled for October 2026. The PET 2026 registration has started from August 3 at the above-mentioned official website. Candidates can register for the test till the prescribed deadline, i.e. September 1. Candidates can check the official syllabus and exam pattern for the PET 2026 at the online portal.