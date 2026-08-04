UPSSSC exam calendar 2026 published at upsssc.gov.in; check recruitment exam dates, interview schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the exam calendar for the major recruitment exams, interviews, physical tests, and the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for various Group C posts. Candidates planning to appear for these exams can check the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 at the official website – upsssc.gov.in.
As per the official schedule released online by the UPSSSC, the PET 2026 is tentatively scheduled for October 2026. The PET 2026 registration has started from August 3 at the above-mentioned official website. Candidates can register for the test till the prescribed deadline, i.e. September 1. Candidates can check the official syllabus and exam pattern for the PET 2026 at the online portal.
The dates announced for the recruitment activities cover government positions such as Junior Assistant, Lekhpal, Junior Engineer (Civil), Forest Guard, Pharmacist, Technical Assistant Group-C, Excise Constable, Assistant Statistical Officer, and several instructor positions. The calendar also consists of dates for physical efficiency tests, medical examinations, and interviews for different Group C positions.
Candidates can refer to the following table to know the Uttar Pradesh Group C exam dates, PET and interview schedule.
|Recruitment Activity
|Exam Date
|Technical Assistant Group-C Mains
|August 9, 2026
|Combined Subordinate Services (Graduate) Mains
|August 23, 2026
|Stenographer Hindi Shorthand and Typing Test
|September 1, 2026 onwards (Tentative)
|Excise Constable Mains
|September 20, 2026
|Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Mains
|September 20, 2026
|Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Mains
|September 27, 2026
|Forensic Science Laboratory Mains
|September 27, 2026
|Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026
|October 2026 (Tentative)
|Platoon Commander/Band Organizer Mains
|November 22, 2026
|Havaldar Instructor Mains
|November 22, 2026
|Sugarcane Supervisor Mains
|November 29, 2026
|Moharrir Mains
|November 29, 2026
|Junior Assistant Typing Test
|December 2026 (Tentative)
|Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains
|December 20, 2026
|Vidhan Bhavan Guard/Forest Guard Mains
|December 20, 2026
Also Read | UP government introduces One-Time Registration system to simplify PET process
Other important UP state service recruitment exams for positions like Assistant Accountant & Auditor will be conducted on December 20, while the Forest Guard /Wildlife Guard and Forensic Science Laboratory Main examination are scheduled for September 27. For more information on these exams, candidates can visit the official UPSSSC portal mentioned above.