UPSSSC exam calendar 2026 published at upsssc.gov.in; check recruitment exam dates, interview schedule

As per the official schedule released online by the UPSSSC, the PET 2026 is tentatively scheduled for October 2026. The PET 2026 registration has started from August 3 at the above-mentioned official website. Candidates can register for the test till the prescribed deadline.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 4, 2026 02:07 PM IST
UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 out at upsssc.gov.inCandidates can download the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 from upsssc.gov.in (Express Photo)
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The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the exam calendar for the major recruitment exams, interviews, physical tests, and the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) for various Group C posts. Candidates planning to appear for these exams can check the UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 at the official website – upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official schedule released online by the UPSSSC, the PET 2026 is tentatively scheduled for October 2026. The PET 2026 registration has started from August 3 at the above-mentioned official website. Candidates can register for the test till the prescribed deadline, i.e. September 1. Candidates can check the official syllabus and exam pattern for the PET 2026 at the online portal.

The dates announced for the recruitment activities cover government positions such as Junior Assistant, Lekhpal, Junior Engineer (Civil), Forest Guard, Pharmacist, Technical Assistant Group-C, Excise Constable, Assistant Statistical Officer, and several instructor positions. The calendar also consists of dates for physical efficiency tests, medical examinations, and interviews for different Group C positions.

Check the official schedule for major exams

Candidates can refer to the following table to know the Uttar Pradesh Group C exam dates, PET and interview schedule.

Recruitment Activity Exam Date 
Technical Assistant Group-C Mains August 9, 2026
Combined Subordinate Services (Graduate) Mains August 23, 2026
Stenographer Hindi Shorthand and Typing Test  September 1, 2026 onwards (Tentative)
Excise Constable Mains September 20, 2026
Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Mains September 20, 2026
Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard Mains September 27, 2026
Forensic Science Laboratory Mains September 27, 2026
Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026  October 2026 (Tentative)
Platoon Commander/Band Organizer Mains November 22, 2026
Havaldar Instructor Mains November 22, 2026
Sugarcane Supervisor Mains  November 29, 2026
Moharrir Mains November 29, 2026
Junior Assistant Typing Test  December 2026  (Tentative)
Assistant Accountant & Auditor Mains December 20, 2026
Vidhan Bhavan Guard/Forest Guard Mains December 20, 2026

Also Read | UP government introduces One-Time Registration system to simplify PET process

Other important UP state service recruitment exams for positions like Assistant Accountant & Auditor will be conducted on December 20, while the Forest Guard /Wildlife Guard and Forensic Science Laboratory Main examination are scheduled for September 27. For more information on these exams, candidates can visit the official UPSSSC portal mentioned above.

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