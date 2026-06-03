UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check recruitment-wise schedule below

UPSSSC exam date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the examination and interview calendar for various recruitment examinations scheduled throughout 2026. Candidates awaiting recruitment tests, physical efficiency tests, document verification rounds, and interviews can check the detailed schedule on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
The first examination, which was held this year, was the health worker (female) main examination (PET – 2023) on January 11, 2026, followed by the stenographer main exam (PET-2023) on January 20, 2026, according to the schedule.
|Month
|Event
|Date and Time
|June
|Instructor Turner Interview
|Proposed
|Instructor Basic Cosmetology Interview
|Proposed
|Instructor Machinist Interview
|Proposed
|Assistant Statistical Officer (Animal Husbandry Dept.) Interview
|Proposed
|Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Medical Examination
|June 15–20, 2026
|Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025)
|June 29, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|UP Pollution Control Board (Combined Cadre) Main Exam
|June 29, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)
|BCG Technician Main Examination
|June 30, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|July
|Instructor Fashion Technology Interview
|Proposed
|Instructor Dress Making Interview
|Proposed
|Instructor Sewing Technology Interview
|Proposed
|Instructor Mechanic Motor Vehicle Interview
|Proposed
|Assistant Boring Technician Main Exam (PET-2025)
|July 12, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Teacher Cadre) Main Exam
|July 12, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)
|Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Exam
|July 26, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|August
|Instructor Plumber (16(4)/2016) Interview
|Proposed
|Technical Assistant Group C Main Exam (PET-2025)
|August 9, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Exam (PET-2025)
|August 23, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
|September
|Excise Constable Main Exam (PET-2025)
|September 20, 2026
|Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Exam (PET-2025)
|September 27, 2026
The timetable continued with the junior assistant main examination on February 1. It was followed by a physical standard and efficiency test for candidates of forest guard and wildlife guard between February 10 and 19, while physical tests for enforcement constable were between February 22 and 28.
The examination and interview of the UPSSSC 2026 from June to September were as follows:
The calendar consists of dates for multiple major examinations across various fields such as Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant, Junior Engineer, Lekhpal, Pharmacist, Excise Constable, and Forest Guard.