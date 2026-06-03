UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026: Check recruitment-wise schedule below

UPSSSC is a state level government recruitment body. It conducts examination and selects candidates for Group C and Group D posts in Uttar Pradesh,

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 3, 2026 12:07 PM IST
UPSSSC 2026 exam date released: Check at upsssc.gov.inThe timetable consists of dates for major exams. (Express photo/ Representative)
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UPSSSC exam date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the examination and interview calendar for various recruitment examinations scheduled throughout 2026. Candidates awaiting recruitment tests, physical efficiency tests, document verification rounds, and interviews can check the detailed schedule on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The first examination, which was held this year, was the health worker (female) main examination (PET – 2023) on January 11, 2026, followed by the stenographer main exam (PET-2023) on January 20, 2026, according to the schedule.

Month Event Date and Time
June Instructor Turner Interview Proposed
Instructor Basic Cosmetology Interview Proposed
Instructor Machinist Interview Proposed
Assistant Statistical Officer (Animal Husbandry Dept.) Interview Proposed
Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Medical Examination June 15–20, 2026
Pharmacist Main Examination (PET-2025) June 29, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
UP Pollution Control Board (Combined Cadre) Main Exam June 29, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)
BCG Technician Main Examination June 30, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
July Instructor Fashion Technology Interview Proposed
Instructor Dress Making Interview Proposed
Instructor Sewing Technology Interview Proposed
Instructor Mechanic Motor Vehicle Interview Proposed
Assistant Boring Technician Main Exam (PET-2025) July 12, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Teacher Cadre) Main Exam July 12, 2026 (3 PM – 5 PM)
Assistant Statistical Officer / Assistant Research Officer (Statistics) Main Exam July 26, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
August Instructor Plumber (16(4)/2016) Interview Proposed
Technical Assistant Group C Main Exam (PET-2025) August 9, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
Combined Lower Subordinate Services (Graduate Level) Main Exam (PET-2025) August 23, 2026 (10 AM – 12 PM)
September Excise Constable Main Exam (PET-2025) September 20, 2026
Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Exam (PET-2025) September 27, 2026

The timetable continued with the junior assistant main examination on February 1. It was followed by a physical standard and efficiency test for candidates of forest guard and wildlife guard between February 10 and 19, while physical tests for enforcement constable were between February 22 and 28.

UPSSSC 2026: Examination and interview schedule

The examination and interview of the UPSSSC 2026 from June to September were as follows:

The calendar consists of dates for multiple major examinations across various fields such as Health Worker (Female), Junior Assistant, Junior Engineer, Lekhpal, Pharmacist, Excise Constable, and Forest Guard.

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