UPSSC to deploy AI surveillance to curb exam malpractices

This move marks a shift towards a tech-driven examination framework designed to eliminate irregularities and restore candidate confidence in the state's recruitment process, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission will adopt a “zero tolerance” policy against malpractices in examinations by introducing AI-based surveillance to ensure transparency and fairness, officials said on Thursday. The move, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive for “cheating-free exams”, involves the use of advanced technological interventions, including Artificial Intelligence surveillance, to monitor upcoming recruitment tests, an official statement said.

This move marks a shift towards a tech-driven examination framework designed to eliminate irregularities and restore candidate confidence in the state’s recruitment process, it said.

The UPESSC is an integrated body which conducts recruitment exams for teaching and other education department posts in the state.