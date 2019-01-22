UPTU UPSEE registration to begin on January 23, know how to apply

UPSEE UPTU registration 2019: The registration process of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) will commence from January 23. The entrance examination will be conducted on January 23 for admission to first year B.Tech courses, B.Arch/ B Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA.

The state level entrance exam will be conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

UPSEE 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age: There is no age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE-2019.

Education: The candidates should have completed their 10+2 or intermediate exam from UP board or its equivalent from a recognised board or university.

They should have scored a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent with physics and mathematics as subjects studied by them without getting grace marks. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category need to secure an aggregate of 40 per cent in their 10+2.

Moreover, the students should have studied one of the following subjects – biology, chemistry or biotechnology as an optional subject. For BTech biotechnology programme, the aspirant should have studied biotechnology or chemistry as optional subjects.

UPSEE 2019: Important dates

Online application starts: January 23 at 2 pm onwards

Last date of submitting application: March 15 at 5 pm

Online partial correction of filled and submitted form: April 3

Admit card release: April 15

Examination: April 21

Result release: Last week of May 2019

Counselling begins: June 10, 2019 to July 15, 2019

Spot round counselling: Last week July

Exam fees: It is Rs 1300 for male/transgender candidates of general and OBC category. For females/ physically handicapped candidates of all categories / SC/ST candidates, it is Rs 650.