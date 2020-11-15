UPSEE third round seat allotment result released, check here

Check third round allotment result at upsee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPSEE third round seat allotment result 2020: The third round seat allotment result of UPSEE counselling has been released. The students who have filled their choice of courses will be able to check the seat allotment results through the official website- upsee.nic.in. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees.

The candidates need to confirm their admission by November 17, and pay the requisite, seat allotment fee by November 18. The first allotment result was earlier released on October 27, and second on November 7.

UPSEE 3rd round seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

The admission to the first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design And 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry) will be based on the merit.

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

