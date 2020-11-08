UPSEE second round seat allotment result released, here’s how to check

UPSEE second round allotment list available at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE second round allotment list 2020: The second round seat allotment result of UPSEE counselling has been released. The students who have filled their choice of courses will be able to check the seat allotment results through the official website- upsee.nic.in. Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees.

The options for payment, admission fees, document uploading for all the shortlisted candidates will be available till November 10. The third round of registration will begin from November 9.

UPSEE 2nd round seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Accept/ reject seat.

UPSEE counselling 2020: Check schedule

Round 3

Registration and payment of fee (fresh candidates): November 9 to 11

Document verification: November 9 to 12

Online choice locking: November 9 to 13

Seat allotment: November 13

Payment of seat confirmation: November 13.

The admission to the first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design And 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry) will be based on the merit.

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

