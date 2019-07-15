UPSEE second round allotment list 2019 released, how to check

UPSEE second round allotment list 2019: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University released the UPSEE 2019 second allotment list on Monday, July 15, 2019. The second allotment list for admission through Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 has been released at upsee.nic.in.

The students have to then lock their choices. After each round, the seat allotment result of UPSEE 2019 will be announced. Candidates can choose to take the seat as announced in the result or upgrade in the next round.

During the counselling schedule, the documents will be verified by the concerned officials. Thereafter, the candidates have to choose their colleges and courses in the order of priority. About 20 per cent seats in all colleges affiliated to AKTU Lucknow are open for all India candidates appeared in UPSEE 2019.

The first allotment list was released on July 4, 2019.

UPSEE allotment list 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, upsee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSEE allotment list link

Step 3: Login with your registration number and other details

Step 4: Check the result

Post the allotment list is out, candidates will be allowed to freeze or float the seat. The third allotment list will be released on July 23, 2019.

UPSEE four allotment list will be released this month. The session will begin on July 27 and the spot counselling for vacant seats will be held in August.

The admission to the first year of B. Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc./ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA(Integrated)/ M Tech (Dual Degree) M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M. Pharm/ M. Design And 2nd year of B. Tech./ B.Pharm./ MCA (Lateral Entry) will be based on the merit.