UPSEE counselling 2020: Check registration dates, seat allotment, choice locking, admission process

UPSEE counselling 2020: The results for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been released today, and the counselling process will begin from October 19. The successful candidates can register for the counselling process in round 1 till October 22. The candidates can apply through the website- upsee.nic.in.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores. The online window for choice locking will be activated from October 20. The candidates can choose and block their seats online till October 26.

The round two for seat allotment will begin from October 30 and round three from November 9.

Round 1

Registration, document upload and fee payment: October 19 to 22

Document verification: October 20

Online choice locking: October 20 to 26

Seat allotment: October 26

Payment of seat confirmation: October 26 to 29

Round 2

Registration and payment of fee (fresh candidates): October 30 to November 2

Document verification: October 30

Online choice locking: October 30 to November 5

Seat allotment: November 5

Payment of seat confirmation: November 5 to 8

Round 3

Registration and payment of fee (fresh candidates): November 9 to 11

Document verification: November 9 to 12

Online choice locking: November 9 to 13

Seat allotment: November 13

Payment of seat confirmation: November 13

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

