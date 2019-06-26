UPSEE counselling 2019: Registration for round 1 begins, documents required

UPSEE 2019 counselling: The registration for round 1 of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2019 has been started on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The state level entrance exam is conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university.

All the successful candidates have to first register for UPSEE counselling 2019, upload requisite documents and pay the fee. During the counselling schedule, the documents will be verified by the concerned officials. Thereafter, the candidates have to choose their colleges and courses in the order of priority.

The students have to then lock their choices. After each round, the seat allotment result of UPSEE 2019 will be announced. Candidates can choose to take the seat as announced in the result or upgrade in the next round.

UPSEE counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded UPSEE 2019 admit card

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment.

UPSEE 2019 counselling: Important dates for round 1

Beginning of registration: June 26

End of registration: July 2

Beginning of document verification process: June 27

End of registration date: July 3

Beginning of the online choice locking: June 29

Last date of online choice locking: July 4

Beginning of seat allotment process: July 4

This year, the exam was conducted for admission to the first year of B.Tech courses, B.Arch /B.Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA on April 29 and for the postgraduate courses, the exams were held on May 5 and 6. Around 1.7 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, of whom 1.5 lakh have qualified. There are 1.4 lakh seats in 13 courses in 597 colleges