UPSEE admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

UPSEE admit card 2020: The admit card of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been released. The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the admit card through the official website- upsee.nic.in.

The entrance exam for admission to BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, BHMCT, BFAD, MCA MTech integrated courses will be held on September 20. The exam was earlier postponed on several occasions due to COVID-19 lockdown.

UPSEE 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

UPSEE-2020 will be conducted with objective multiple type questions except for the drawing aptitude test. Every objective multiple type question would carry four/ five marks. There will be no negative marking. However, a record of incorrect answers given by a candidate will be kept separately. Based on the performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2020, separate merit lists will be prepared for each course.

