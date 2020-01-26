UPSEE 2020: Registration process begins tomorrow; syllabus, paper pattern, details

UPSEE 2020 will be conducted on May 10 UPSEE 2020 will be conducted on May 10

UPSEE 2020: The application process for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) will begin tomorrow. The candidates can apply online from Monday, January 27 through the website- upsee.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on March 15. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020.

UPSEE will be of eight papers and have 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. The time allotted for the question paper will be three hours. Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper.

For admission to first year of B. Tech., the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of U. P. Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised Board/University. They must have secured a minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together.

There around 1.5 lakh seats under UPSEE. The exam is held at the state level, for admission of candidates in colleges affiliated with AKTU, previously known as UPTU.

The exam is conducted to enroll students in various courses including BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, B.Des., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MARch etc.

