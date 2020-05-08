AKTU postpones UPSEE 2020, check revised dates

UPSEE 2020 will be conducted on August 2. Representational image/ file UPSEE 2020 will be conducted on August 2. Representational image/ file

UPSEE 2020: Due to lockdown extension, the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been postponed. The competitive exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10 by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow will now held on August 2.

To maintain social distancing, the exam centres with a capacity of 60 seats will allow only 24 students to appear in the examination, AKTU tweeted.

UPSEE will be of eight papers and have 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. The time allotted for the question paper will be three hours. Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper.

For admission to first year of BTech, the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of UP Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised board/university. They must have secured a minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together.

There around 1.5 lakh seats that will be filled through this entrance exam. UPSEE is conducted to enroll students in various courses including BTech in biotech, agriculture, BArch, BPharm, B.Des., BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, BVoc, MTech, MTech dual degree, MBA, MBA integrated, MCA, MCA integrated, MPharm, MArch etc.

