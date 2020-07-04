UPSEE 2020 postponed again, exam now in September

UPSEE 2020 to be held on September 20 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image) UPSEE 2020 to be held on September 20 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image)

UPSEE 2020: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh, formerly known as UP Technical University, has once again revised the exam dates for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020. The entrance exam for admission to BTech, BArch, BDes, BPharm, BHMCT, BFAD, MCA MTech integrated courses will now be held on September 20.

The decision came a day after the HRD Minister rescheduled the national-level engineering entrance exam – JEE Main 2020. Now, JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6.

UPSEEE was to be held in May which was then postponed for July and then later in August. Now, the exam is finally decided to be held in September. The delay has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, as many as 6,48,315 coronavirus cases have been identified in India. Tamil Nadu has become the second Indian state, after Maharashtra, to cross the one lakh mark.

As many as 20 per cent of the total sanctioned seats for admission in the first year of all courses in Institutions affiliated to AKTU shall be open to all the candidates. These seats shall be filled on the basis of UPSEE-2020 merit. There is no upper age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE-2020. Of the total, 15 per cent seats in private institutions can be filled by the management quota or NRI candidates.

UPSEE-2020 will be conducted with objective multiple type questions except for drawing aptitude test. Every objective multiple type question would carry four/ five marks. There will be no negative marking. However, a record of incorrect answers given by a candidate will be kept separately. Based on the performance of the candidates in UPSEE-2020, separate merit lists will be prepared for each course.

After the declaration of the result, candidates can get their answer sheets scrutinised on payment of Rs 5,000 per paper within seven days of declaration of result. The application for scrutiny can be submitted to the Registrar, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow (UP) 226031 in writing.

