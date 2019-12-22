UPSEE 2020 exam date announced, check here

UPSEE 2020 is expected to be conducted on May 10 UPSEE 2020 is expected to be conducted on May 10

UPSEE 2020: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has released the tentative date for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020). The examination is expected to be conducted on May 10, 2020.

UPSEE will be of eight papers and have 150 questions, with 50 questions each on physics, chemistry and mathematics. Time allotted for the question paper will be three hours. Each question will be carrying 4 marks and there will be no negative marking in the paper.

For admission to first year of B. Tech., the candidates must have clearly passed intermediate examination of U. P. Board or 10+2 level examination or its equivalent from any recognised Board/University. They must have secured minimum 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates) without grace in each compulsory subject and one optional subject taken together

Meanwhile, the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has re-scheduled the examinations which was cheduled to be conducted from December 19 to 21. The examination will be held from January 5 to 7, 2020.

The UPSEE conducted for admission various engineering colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

