UPSEE 2020: Check result date and time, counselling process

UPSEE 2020: The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has conducted all the papers for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). The candidates are now eagerly waiting for the result to be out for paper 1 to 8. As per the information on the official website, upsee.nic.in, the result will be out in mid-October. The actual date is yet to be announced.

The result of UPSEE will be available at the official website- upsee.nic.in. To check it, candidates need to visit the website and click on the result button that shall be available on the homepage. Following this, candidates have to access login by entering roll number and date of birth. On doing so, the dashboard opens and from there candidates can check the UPSEE result.

To be qualified in the online entrance examination, aspirants need to obtain marks more than the minimum cut-off marks as specified by the exam conducting body. The cut-off for general category students is 25 per cent, whereas for SC and ST category candidates it is 20 per cent of marks.

UPSEE scorecard consists of details like roll number, name, gender, category, sub-category, rural weightage, paper, marks obtained. Until the result is out, candidates can use the UPSEE answer key to cross-check answers and predict scores. Based on the candidate’s performance in the entrance exam, they are offered admission to AKTU-affiliated colleges and in some other colleges of Uttar Pradesh state. The counselling of UPSEE is held in online mode.

The authorities will open the counselling registration window soon after the entrance exam result is announced. Once the registration process is completed, the students will need to complete choice filling and locking. Based on the choices submitted by the candidates, they will be offered admission to their preferred course/ college.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, AKTU postponed Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) from May 10 to August and then was finally conducted on September 20, in multiple shifts for UG and PG courses. This year, at 71 per cent attendance, the lowest turnout of aspirants was observed in comparison to the last four years. Over 1.15 lakh applied for the entrance exam, which was also the lowest in four years.

