UPSEE 2019 over; know 5 things that happen after exam

APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) conducted UPSEE 2019 on April 21, 2019. The exam was held in offline mode for admission in B.Tech, B. Arch, B.Des, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, MBA, M.Tech, M.Pharm, M.Arch, M.Des, etc courses. The university released the official answer key on April 22, for code AA of Paper 1 to 8.

The result of the exam is expected to release by the end of May 2019. However, here are 5 important things that candidates should know about the exam now.

Use the answer key to calculate score: Candidates can easily predict their score from the UPSEE 2019 answer keys. To do so, they just need to match the answers in the key and add 4 or 5 marks, as per the marking scheme of their paper. Since there was no negative marking in the exam, candidates need not to deduct marks. When the adding of marks is done for all the questions, candidates will know their predicted score

Result is only announced online: The University only releases the result on the official website, upsee.nic.in . To check the result the candidate needs to login using their application number and password. The result of UPSEE 2019 final statement of marks and it cannot be challenged. AKTU will also release the merit list after the declaration of the result. The merit list will have the names of those candidates who get at least 25 per cent marks in UPSEE 2019. For SC/ST candidates this cutoff percentage is 20 per cent.

Rechecking of answer sheet: AKTU provides a facility for answer sheets re-checking. Within seven days of declaration of result, candidates can get it re-checked by remitting Rs. 5000/- per paper. For this, candidates need to contact the University.

Notification of the Counselling Process: AKTU will notify about the counseling process via newspapers and official website. Only the candidates whose name appear in the merit list are eligible for appearing in the counseling rounds. In counseling, the seat allotment based on UPSEE 2019 will depend on the availability of the seats on the day of counseling. The counseling is expected to start in the months of June/July 2019.

Selecting the colleges that accept UPSEE 2019 scores: In the counseling rounds the candidates are allowed to select their preferred colleges. Therefore the candidates must check the list of top colleges that take admission based on their exam scores and UPSEE cutoff marks.

Here the list of top colleges that accept UPSEE 2019 scores:

Bundelkhand Institute of Engineering & Tech., Jhansi

Uttar Pradesh Textile Technology Institute, Kanpur

Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur

Faculty of Architecture (LCA), Gautam Buddh Technical University, Lucknow.

Institute of Engineering & Technology, Lucknow

Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology, Sultanpur

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Engineering of Information Technology, Banda

Manyar Kansi Ram Engineering College of Information Tech., Azamgarh

Manyar Kansi Ram Engineering College of Information Tech., Ambedkar Nagar

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), previously known as the Uttar Pradesh Technical University (UPTU), was established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The University gives affiliation to 587 colleges or institutions imparting graduate, postgraduate and doctoral level training in all government and private institutions located all over the state of U.P.

AKTU has been conducting UPSEE for some time now, for around 1.5 lakh seats. The exam is held at the state level, for admission of candidates in colleges affiliated with AKTU.