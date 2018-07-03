UPSEE 2018: First allotment result out at upsee.nic.in

UPSEE 2018: The allotment result for round 1 of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 has been released today. The opening and closing ranks for each college and course is also available on the website. The state level entrance exam was conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university. The seat confirmation has started and the students will be able to get time till July 5, 2018 to confirm their seats.

UPSEE 2018 allotment result: How to check?

Step 1: Go to official UPSEE 2018 website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for allotment result on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the roll number and other required details correctly.

Step 4: Submit and view your allotment status.

This year, the exam was conducted for admission to the first year of B.Tech courses, B.Arch /B.Des/ B.Pharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA on April 29 and for the postgraduate courses, the exams were held on May 5 and 6. Around 1.7 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination, of whom 1.5 lakh have qualified. There are 1.4 lakh seats in 13 courses in 597 colleges.

