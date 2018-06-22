UPSEE 2018: Counselling from June 25; check registration, seat allotment and other dates

UPSEE 2018 Counselling: The registration for round 1 will commence on June 25. The registration for round 1 will commence on June 25.

UPSEE 2018 Counselling: The tentative counselling schedule of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 has been released. According to the same, the registration for round 1 will commence from June 25. The state level entrance exam is conducted by the Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) for admission into engineering institutions and other institutes in Uttar Pradesh under the university. This year, the exam was conducted for admission to the first year of B.Tech courses, B.Arch/B.Des/B.Pharm/BHMCT/BFAD/BFA on April 29 and for the postgraduate courses, the exams were held on May 5 and 6.

The counselling will be conducted in three rounds in the online mode for the qualified candidates. The aspirants have to first register online and then the AKTU will release a merit list with the UPSEE scores. The answer keys for the UPSEE 2018 examination was also released on the official website, upsee.nic.in.

Round 1

Registration, document upload and fee payment: June 25 to 29

Document verification: June 26 to 30

Choice locking: June 26 to July 1

Seat allotment: July 2

Seat confirmation: July 2 to 5

Round 2

Registration, document upload and fee payment: July 6 to 7

Document verification: July 7 to 8

Choice locking: July 7 to 9

Seat allotment: July 10

Seat confirmation: July 10 to 12

Round 3

Registration, document upload and fee payment: July 13 to 14

Document verification: July 14 to 15

Choice locking: July 14 to 16

Seat allotment: July 17

Seat confirmation: July 17 to 19

Physical reporting: July 20 to 23

About UPSEE

Conducted by Abdul Kalam Technical University, formerly known as UPTU, it is a state level undergraduate engineering entrance exam for admission to 1.50 lakh seats including around 4,000 government college seats.

