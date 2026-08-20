UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Last-day guidelines — what to carry and what is not allowed

The UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 will start on August 21, and admit cards have already been released. With little time left, experts advise candidates against trying to cover new topics or study unfamiliar material. The focus on the last day should instead be on consolidating existing preparation, revising key notes, and ensuring that candidates are mentally and physically ready for the examination.

Apart from the UPSC admit card, the aspirant should also carry black ball-point pens, preferably more than one, for writing the examination. Candidates are advised to keep these items ready the night before and check the examination centre, reporting time, and instructions on the admit card.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026: What to do on the last day

1. Do not start new topics

The final day is not the time to pick up a new book, source or topic. Candidates should revise material they have already studied, particularly short notes if they have prepared them, important examples, data, constitutional articles, Supreme Court judgments, government schemes and current-affairs linkages.

A last-minute revision strategy should focus on making existing knowledge readily accessible rather than trying to expand the syllabus.

2. Revise answer structures, not hundreds of answers

Candidates should quickly revisit the basic structure of an answer — a brief introduction, a logically organised body and a concise conclusion. For questions requiring multiple dimensions, aspirants can use subheadings, bullet points, examples, diagrams and flowcharts where appropriate.

The objective should be clarity and completeness rather than writing elaborate answers.

3. Time management

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Candidates should avoid spending excessive time on a single difficult question. A commonly suggested approach by experts is to keep 10-mark answers to around seven minutes and 15-mark answers to around 10-11 minutes.

The priority should be to maintain momentum and ensure that the paper is completed.

4. Revise your strongest examples and data

Rather than memorising new facts or reading new chapters, candidates should revise a small collection of reliable examples that can be used across answers. These could include recent government initiatives, committee recommendations, case studies, constitutional provisions, Supreme Court judgments, international examples and relevant statistics.

These examples can help make otherwise generic answers more specific.

5. Don’t compromise on sleep

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A late-night attempt to cover several additional chapters can leave candidates mentally exhausted on the morning of the examination. The last day should include adequate rest, meals and hydration so that concentration is not affected during the paper.

6. Check the admit card and examination-day requirements

Candidates should check their e-Admit Card, examination centre, reporting requirements and other instructions issued by UPSC before leaving for the centre. The Commission’s official CSE 2026 page lists the examination timetable and e-Admit Card.

Also Read | Steps to download UPSC CSE 2026 Main examination admit card

7. Keep the morning routine simple

Candidates should avoid discussing predicted questions, cut-offs, or the preparation of other aspirants immediately before entering the examination hall. Last-minute comparisons can increase anxiety without improving preparation.

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UPSC CSE Mains 2026: Things not allowed in exam hall

— Mobile phones, even if switched off

— Bluetooth devices, earphones, headphones or other communication devices

— Smart watches and other electronic watches/devices

— Calculators, unless specifically permitted for a particular paper

— Electronic gadgets or communication devices of any kind

— Books, notes, study material, loose papers or written material

— Bags and valuables — candidates should avoid bringing unnecessary belongings as examination centres may not have secure storage facilities

— Cameras and other recording devices

— Any item prohibited by the instructions printed on the e-Admit Card