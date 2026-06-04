UPSC’s face-scan system carried out 12,000 verifications a minute during CSE Prelims 2026

More than 7,000 invigilators used the system simultaneously across the country (Representational/AI Image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday said its newly introduced face-authentication system was successfully used during the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026, verifying candidates in real time across 2,072 examination venues nationwide. The technology was deployed to prevent impersonation and ensure that the candidate appearing for the examination matched the photograph submitted during the application process.

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In a statement, the Commission said every candidate was required to undergo face authentication before being allowed entry into the examination hall. The verification was carried out by invigilators using an Android-based mobile application developed by UPSC with technical support from the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.