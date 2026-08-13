UPSC to conduct NDA, NA 2 exam on September 13; check complete schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date for the forthcoming National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination 2, 2026. As per the timetable released by the commission on Wednesday, the UPSC NDA, NA Exam 2 will be conducted on September 13. The examination will be held offline, in pen-and-paper mode across India at various exam centres in two shifts.

The NDA and NA written examination mainly consists of two papers, namely Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT). In accordance with the schedule issued by the commission, the Mathematics paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the GAT paper will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.