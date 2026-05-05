UPSC results should include sub-caste data to widen affirmative action reach: CIC recommends DoPT

The Central Information Commission has recommended to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to include sub-caste details in the final lists of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam to better assess how reservation policy benefits are distributed across caste groups.

The recommendation came while disposing of a second appeal filed by an RTI applicant seeking caste-wise details of candidates selected to the Indian Administrative Service through the 1995 examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission.

During the hearing, the DoPT submitted that service allocation data is maintained only at the level of broad social categories such as SC, ST and OBC, and not at the sub-caste level. They also said that records dating back to 1995 were not traceable.