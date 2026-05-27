UPSC releases provisional answer key, drops one question

UPSC for the first time will release answer keys for CSE Prelims right after the exam (Express Photo)

In a first, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the provisional answer key for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026, which was held on Sunday.

Till now, the UPSC has been releasing the answer key after the declaration of the final result of the exam, which is usually almost a year after the preliminary exams.

While releasing the provisional answer key, in which one out of the 100 questions has been dropped, the UPSC said in a statement that candidates can submit their representations on the answers till 6pm on May 31.

“Representations are required to be submitted by indicating the correct answer key as per the candidate’s understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources. All representations received from candidates will be placed before teams of subject experts for a comprehensive and meticulous review…The final answer key, however, will be released only after the declaration of the final result, in accordance with the Commission’s existing practice,” the UPSC said.