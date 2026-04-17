UPSC releases NDA, CDS 2026 provisional answer keys in historic first; raise objections by April 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued provisional answer keys for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I) 2026. The release of prvosional answer keys marks a departure from the UPSC’s long-standing examination practices. For the first time in its history, the Commission has made answer keys available shortly after the conduct of the examination, instead of releasing them only after the final result cycle concludes.

According to the official notices published on the UPSC website, the provisional answer keys for both examinations have been uploaded in PDF format. For the CDS (I) 2026 exam, answer keys have been released for all three papers—English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics.

Similarly, for the NDA and Naval Academy (I) 2026 examination, the keys for Mathematics and the General Ability Test (GAT) have been made available. Both examinations were conducted on April 12, 2026, and the answer keys were released within days of the test, allowing candidates to access official responses well in advance of the declaration of results.

The Commission has also opened its Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep) to allow candidates to raise objections, if any, to the provisional answers.

As per the notice, candidates can submit representations within the specified window by providing supporting documents or justifications. After examining the objections received, UPSC will issue final answer keys, which will be treated as binding for evaluation purposes.

UPSC had earlier shared plans to issue provisional keys ahead of declaration of results

This move follows earlier indications from the Commission regarding a shift in its approach to answer key disclosure. UPSC had historically refrained from releasing answer keys immediately after examinations, citing concerns related to maintaining the integrity of the evaluation process and avoiding unnecessary litigation.

However, in recent public interactions, the Commission’s chairman had acknowledged growing demands for greater transparency and indicated that a revised system could be implemented.

Story continues below this ad

The release of provisional answer keys for NDA and CDS 2026 appears to be the first concrete implementation of that shift. By providing candidates with official answers at an early stage and allowing them to challenge discrepancies, the Commission has introduced a more transparent and participatory evaluation process.

In line with this development, similar changes are expected to extend to other major UPSC examinations. The Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2026, scheduled to be held in May, may also see the release of provisional answer keys shortly after the exam is conducted, following the same mechanism of objections and finalisation. While UPSC has not issued a separate detailed notification for CSE answer key timelines yet, the NDA and CDS rollout indicates a change on the evaluation process even for high volume exams such as the CSE.